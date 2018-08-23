Delek Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 114,250 Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $103,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,768,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

