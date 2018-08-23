Delek Group Ltd. Sells 8,385 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Delek Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,888,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,174,000 after acquiring an additional 898,812 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,268,000 after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

