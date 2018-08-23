Dennis Stephan Desrosiers Acquires 10,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 10,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$26.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$29.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cormark cut AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.