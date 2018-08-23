Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,333.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,604,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 568,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $4,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 420.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 222.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

