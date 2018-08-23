Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.83. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Willem Mesdag purchased 52,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,231.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

