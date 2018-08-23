Deutsche Bank Cuts Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Price Target to $190.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.18.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,812,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,540.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

