Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.09) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.97 ($12.47).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €9.97 ($11.33) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.01).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

