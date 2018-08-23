Deutsche Bank Increases Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $138.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.91.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $135.48 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $139.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.