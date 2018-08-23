Deutsche Boerse (DB1) PT Set at €126.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €126.00 ($143.18) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.60 ($129.09).

ETR DB1 opened at €116.95 ($132.90) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €77.25 ($87.78) and a twelve month high of €111.20 ($126.36).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

