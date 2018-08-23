Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €43.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.50 ($49.43) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.71 ($48.54).

DWNI opened at €42.82 ($48.66) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

