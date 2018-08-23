Devon Energy (DVN) & Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Head to Head Survey

Devon Energy (NASDAQ: XOG) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.56 $898.00 million $0.63 67.79 Extraction Oil & Gas $604.30 million 3.55 -$44.40 million $0.03 408.00

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Devon Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 21 0 2.75 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 2 10 0 2.83

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.27%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -1.60% 5.52% 2.50% Extraction Oil & Gas -11.69% 0.82% 0.38%

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Extraction Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

