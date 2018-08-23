DFSCoin Price Hits $0.0722 (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One DFSCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. DFSCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00037340 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00248499 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

