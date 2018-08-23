Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Celgene in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Celgene in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after acquiring an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Celgene in the second quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 57.9% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of CELG opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

