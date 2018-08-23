DISH Network Corp (DISH) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,487,000 after buying an additional 389,930 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,647.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 280,640 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 151,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $2,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,148,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,856,295.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

