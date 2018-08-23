DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,586 shares during the quarter. DISH Network accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.73% of DISH Network worth $114,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,203. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

