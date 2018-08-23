Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Tops $0.0145

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Bibox and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Distributed Credit Chain has a market cap of $14.52 million and $1.90 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001798 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001069 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain (CRYPTO:DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,394,677,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,569,896 tokens. The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

