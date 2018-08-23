Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

