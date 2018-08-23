Don Gray Acquires 16,400 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,400.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Don Gray bought 35,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Don Gray bought 37,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,875.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Don Gray bought 120,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00.

Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,601. Petrus Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.78.

Several brokerages have commented on PRQ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Petrus Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

