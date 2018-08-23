Dorado Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (DOR)

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Dorado has a total market cap of $645,800.00 and $442,631.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dorado has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Dorado token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dorado alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.04279317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00191119 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Dorado

DOR is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,040,874 tokens. The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO. Dorado’s official message board is medium.com/@doradoico/latest. Dorado’s official website is www.dorado.tech.

Buying and Selling Dorado

Dorado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dorado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dorado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dorado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dorado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.