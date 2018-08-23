Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.17% of Dorman Products worth $49,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $962,207.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

