Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys 1,204 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,494,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,195,000 after acquiring an additional 589,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

USMV remained flat at $$56.08 on Thursday. 104,401 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

