Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

