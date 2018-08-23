DS Smith (DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 103,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.24.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

