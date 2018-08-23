DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,776,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,046,000 after acquiring an additional 740,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,645,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,604,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $241,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,947 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.