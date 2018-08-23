Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 90,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 159,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

