Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,037 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

