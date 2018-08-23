Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX):

8/9/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/8/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

7/10/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EGRX traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.69. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,516. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

