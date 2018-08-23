Eclipse Resources’ (ECR) Buy Rating Reiterated at KLR Group

KLR Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eclipse Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eclipse Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.42.

ECR stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $477.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.89. Eclipse Resources has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. sell-side analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

