Editas Medicine (EDIT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Editas Medicine earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4574738738218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,439. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.32.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business’s revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $312,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $386,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,999 shares of company stock worth $3,212,579 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

