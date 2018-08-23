EDU Token (EDU) Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One EDU Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDU Token has traded flat against the dollar. EDU Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.02148092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00566526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042889 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024630 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009659 BTC.

EDU Token Profile

EDU Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO. The official message board for EDU Token is medium.com/@opensourceuni. The official website for EDU Token is os.university.

Buying and Selling EDU Token

EDU Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDU Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDU Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

