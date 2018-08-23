Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

8/14/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

7/17/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,133. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 138,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.