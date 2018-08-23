Ellington Financial (EFC) and FRP (FRPH) Head to Head Review

Ellington Financial (NASDAQ: FRPH) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. FRP does not pay a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and FRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $93.96 million 5.30 $33.98 million $1.08 15.29 FRP $43.19 million 14.82 $41.75 million N/A N/A

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellington Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than FRP.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 51.11% 5.85% 1.15% FRP 375.17% -3.93% -2.55%

Summary

FRP beats Ellington Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.