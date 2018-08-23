Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Boosted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 268,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.