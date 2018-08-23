Emerson Electric (EMR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8314285937859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 2,501,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,417. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

