Emil E. Hassan Sells 5,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $75.99 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

