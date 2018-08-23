Endava PLC – Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (DAVA)

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endava in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Endava’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Endava stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

