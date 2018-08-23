Endo International PLC (ENDP) Holdings Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

