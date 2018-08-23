Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director Sells C$80,000.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Anna Paravi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

TSE:EFX opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$19.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

