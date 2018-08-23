Energous Corp (WATT) EVP Sells $134,498.97 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) EVP Cesar Johnston sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $134,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Cesar Johnston sold 8,780 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $136,441.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Cesar Johnston sold 3,337 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $56,061.60.

Energous stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,796. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

