Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.87%. equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

