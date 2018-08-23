Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $402,000 Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,699,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,330,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,870 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,698,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 20.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,428,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

