Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $379,000 Position in DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $249,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,100,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.41 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cletus Davis sold 1,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 50,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,420,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

