Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Del Taco Restaurants Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

TACO stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.09.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,313.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

