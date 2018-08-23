Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $288.22 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $289.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

