Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

ESS opened at $241.69 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

