Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $141.73, but opened at $141.42. Estee Lauder Companies shares last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 154803 shares.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

