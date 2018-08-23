Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Shares of EL stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

