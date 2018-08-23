Ethorse (HORSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,030.00

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Ethorse has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,030.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethorse has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethorse token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00263212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148365 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032314 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,706,676 tokens. The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

