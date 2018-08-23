Everbridge (EVBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.10

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 4309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $40,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 17,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $876,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

