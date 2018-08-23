Evergy (EVRG) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

